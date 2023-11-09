Yandex metrika counter

US appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

US appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

The U.S. Senate approved the nomination of Mark W. Libby to be the next U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports. 

He worked at the National War College in Washington, D.C. Previously, he served as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at the United States Mission to the European Union in Brussels, Belgium. Libby served in several areas overseas, including Warsaw, Nassau, Nicosia, and Baghdad.


