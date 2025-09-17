Yandex metrika counter

US approves air-to-air missile sale to Netherlands

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of AIM-120C-8 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and associated equipment to the Netherlands, the Pentagon announced. 

The estimated cost is $570 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"The proposed sale will improve the Netherlands’ capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring it has modern, capable air-to-air munitions," it added.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in Arlington, Virginia.


