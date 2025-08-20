U.S. approves Armenia’s new ambassador to Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has approved the candidacy of Armenia’s new ambassador to Washington. The post will be filled by Narek Mkrtchyan, Armenia’s current Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

The reason for the delay in Mkrtchyan’s departure to Washington remains unclear, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to reports, the appointment has been met with mixed reactions within the Armenian government, with some officials expressing doubts about his ability to perform effectively in the role.

News.Az