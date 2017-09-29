US approves bills to further sanction Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Relations Committee, chaired by Rep. Ed Royce, passed nine measures, including two measures to further sanction Hezbollah.

“Hezbollah and Iran are reportedly introducing game-changing facilities into the region—independent factories that can produce rockets to be used against Israel and our allies. We also have reports of missile factories opening up in Lebanon near mosques, homes, hospitals, and schools. It is clear that Hezbollah intends to increase their exploitation of Lebanese civilians as defenseless human shields. So today the Committee is taking action against Hezbollah and its sponsor Iran, by passing legislation that tightens the screws on Hezbollah’s financial operations globally," Chairman Royce said, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The proposed legislation is part of a broader movement in Congress to maintain and tighten sanctions on Iran and its proxies.

