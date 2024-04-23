US approves military aid package for Ukraine: what happens next?

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 21, the United States made a crucial move to support Ukraine, which has been facing potential defeat.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a substantial $95 billion aid package on April 20, aimed at providing military support to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. This package also includes provisions for the appropriation of frozen Russian assets to be transferred to Kyiv, alongside imposing additional sanctions against China.

The aid package specifically allocates $60 billion to Ukraine and $26 billion to Israel, also incorporating humanitarian assistance for civilians in various conflict zones, including the Gaza Strip.

The bill was passed with a vote of 310 to 112. Among the Republicans, 101 supported the Ukraine aid bill while 112 opposed it, and one member abstained. All 210 Democrats voted in favor of the bill. The legislation now awaits approval by the Senate, which is scheduled to vote on April 23. If passed, it will then proceed to the president for signing, after which the aid can begin to be disbursed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude and optimism following the approval of the U.S. aid package. He emphasized the significant impact this support would have on the front lines and the broader Ukrainian community suffering from ongoing aggression.

"Today, we received the awaited decision on the US aid package that we long fought for. And a very significant one. Our warriors on the front lines, as well as our cities and villages suffering from Russian terror, will feel it," Zelenskiy stated after the votes were counted .

He further acknowledged the critical role of American leadership in sustaining global stability.

"We appreciate every sign of support for our country and its independence, people, and way of life, which Russia is attempting to bury under the rubble. America has demonstrated its leadership since the first days of this war. Exactly this type of leadership is required to maintain a rules-based international order and predictability for all nations," he added.

President Zelenskiy also noted the strategic use of the forthcoming American assistance, aiming to fortify Ukraine's defense capabilities.

"We will undoubtedly use American assistance to strengthen both of our nations and bring a just end to this war closer, the war that Putin must lose."

It is likely that Russia will exploit the current supply shortages in Ukraine to intensify its attacks in the upcoming weeks. Given that Russia has recently withdrawn its peacekeepers from Karabakh, it is probable that much of this military equipment will be redirected to the Ukrainian front to strengthen combat operations against Ukraine.

In an exclusive interview with News.Az, Yevhen Magda, the Director of the Institute of World Politics and a Ukrainian political analyst, discussed the prolonged deliberation of the aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The delay stemmed from the impending U.S. presidential and House of Representatives elections, with both Democrats and Republicans aiming to solidify their positions ahead of these contests.

Magda highlighted that Ukraine is set to soon receive the military equipment promised last year, including air defense systems and ammunition for 155-mm howitzers. The potential supply of ATACMS missiles remains uncertain, which adds an element of intrigue to the expected aid. This support will bolster Ukraine's defenses, though it is unlikely to facilitate the start of offensive operations.

The analyst also pointed out Russia's potential escalation of activities before May 9 in an attempt to secure a significant victory and claim it as a triumph over "Ukrainian Nazism." However, capturing towns in Eastern Ukraine, except for regional centers, is unlikely to make a significant impact on the American public, though it is critical for politicians.

At the upcoming NATO summit, Ukraine will not receive an invitation to join the Alliance; however, it will continue to cooperate with NATO and the EU and keep up its military engagement with Russia. The conflict persists, and as Magda suggests, only a modest respite might be in store. The situation with Russia remains unclear; despite assertions of progress, the country's reliance on naturalizing foreign citizens and substantial payments to contractors suggests it has not achieved its military goals.

