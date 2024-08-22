US approves potential sale of air-to-air missiles to Norway

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Department of State approved a possible sale of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles to Norway for an estimated $405 million, the Pentagon said Thursday.

"The proposed sale will improve Norway’s capability to meet current and future threats by supplementing and replacing Air Intercept Missile 120B (AIM-120B) AMRAAMs with the more capable AMRAAM-ER," it said in a statement.The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region, the Pentagon added.The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in Tucson, Arizona.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Thursday.

News.Az