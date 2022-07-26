U.S. Army Europe and Africa deputy commanding general visits Azerbaijan
Politics
U.S. Army Major General Michael D. Wickman, U.S. Army Europe, and Africa deputy commanding general for Army National Guard visited Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing the US embassy in Azerbaijan.
Noted that during the visit, Mike Wickman will discuss the strengthening of the bilateral relations in military medicine and cyber security.