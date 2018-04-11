US Arthur J.Finkelstein and Associates conducts "exit-poll"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Workers' Rights Protection League together with the American company Arthur J.Finkelstein and Associates conducts an exit-poll in connection with the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

According to head of the organization George Birnbaum, AJF information center has started working from 08.00. He said the results of the "exit-poll" across the country will be transferred to this center: "We are watching the elections in Azerbaijan for the fifth time. We conduct "exit-poll" in 200 polling stations of 40 electoral districts. Information will be sent to the information center three times during the day. 20 supervisors will collect data and transfer it to the information center."

Preliminary results of the "exit-poll" are planned to be made public at about 20.00.

