U.S. attaches importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan for ensuring security – military expert

Azerbaijan has always been an important player for the United States in terms of regional security, military expert Shair Ramaldanov told News.Az.

He was commenting on the decision made by the administration of US President Joe Biden to extend the suspension of amendment to Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act to allow the government’s military assistance to Azerbaijan.

According to the military expert, there are a number of prerequisites for this. “Azerbaijan, first of all, is a stable state without internal upheavals. Azerbaijan pursues an independent, sovereign policy aimed at peaceful cooperation with all countries. Azerbaijan has no territorial claims against neighboring countries. We have recently restored our interstate borders with Armenia after defeating the Armenian army.”

Ramaldanov also stressed that Azerbaijan, located at the junction of Europe and Asia, is of strategic importance.

He reminded that during the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan defeated terrorism, proving that it is capable of independently ensuring security in the region.

As for Azerbaijan-U.S. cooperation, the expert said the two countries also enjoy close cooperation within a NATO mission in Afghanistan. “The U.S. attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan for ensuring security.”

Ramaldanov added that the opening of the Zangezur corridor will also contribute to strengthening regional peace and security.

