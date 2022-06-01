US, Azerbaijan have long enjoyed close partnership, official says

US, Azerbaijan have long enjoyed close partnership, official says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States and Azerbaijan have long enjoyed a close partnership, said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Bureau of Energy Resources at the Department of State Laura Lochman.

She made the remarks while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Baku Energy Week on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Lochman noted that the United States is the strongest supporter of independence and democracy in the South Caucasus.

The State Department official stressed that Azerbaijan has been a strong partner of the US in advancing energy security across the region.

“The US looks forward to continuing to work with Azerbaijan on strategies to develop a reliable energy source that also supports our critical climate goals,” Lochman added.

News.Az