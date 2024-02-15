US, Azerbaijan have long history of cooperation: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States and Azerbaijan have a long history of cooperation, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby told journalists in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“We [the US and Azerbaijan] have a long history since the independence of Azerbaijan, of cooperation across a range of issues. Some of the priorities that I have here and that I think will be of no surprise to you, include energy, security, the questions of environment in particular,” the ambassador noted.

“With Azerbaijan's presidency of the COP coming up this year, we're already having high level dialogue on that question, and that will continue,” he added.

According to the diplomat, another goal and one of US policy goals is to expand trade investment ties with Azerbaijan.

