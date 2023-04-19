US Azerbaijanis urge international community to give legal assessment of crime committed by Armenia

US Azerbaijanis have called on the international community to give a legal assessment of the crime committed by Armenia, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Diaspora Affairs told News.Az.

The fact of torture against the Azerbaijani soldiers captured by Armenia caused the anger of the Azerbaijani community living in the United States.

The statement addressed to the international organizations on the behalf of the New-York based Azerbaijani-American Women's Society, the American-Azerbaijani Integration Center, the Utah-Azerbaijan Friendship Organization, the George Washington University Azerbaijani Student Association, the Northern California Azerbaijani Cultural Center, the Florida Azerbaijani-American Cultural Association, and the Florida Azerbaijani-American Society draws attention to the inhumane treatment against the soldiers of Azerbaijani Army -Babirov Agshin, born in 2004 and Akhundov Huseyn, born in 2003.

The statement stresses that Armenia does not fulfill its obligations under important international acts, including the Geneva Convention, Conventions against Torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

“Our compatriots demanded international organizations to investigate the fact of violence, give a proper legal assessment, and immediate and unconditional release of the Azerbaijani servicemen,” the statement says.

