US believes technical issues to boost gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe will be solved

Washington believes that technical issues to bolster gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe will be solved, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said at a briefing in Baku on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat underscored the need to boost gas supplies to Europe.

“Discussions are underway on ways to eliminate technical problems to increase the supplies from Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az