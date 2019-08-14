US blacklists Armenian entities amid ‘national security and foreign policy’ concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Department of Commerce has blacklisted private entities representing 10 foreign countries, including Armenia.

Two Armenian companies, Markel CJSC, and Yerevan Telecommunications Research Institute (YETRI) CJSC have appeared the sanctions list, according to the official statement released yesterday, tert.am reports.

All in all, the Department has imposed sanctions on 17 entities which were found to be “acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests.”

“ETRI CJSC has obtained CCL items that were reexported without the required BIS licenses, and the person who is both Executive Director of YETRI CJSC and President of Markel CJSC has been engaged in a business relationship with a sanctioned Iranian organization,” reads the statement.

The restrictions apply also to Joint-Stock Company Kaluga Scientific Research Institute of Radio Engineering (KNIRTI, Russia) and 14 other entities based in Georgia, Belgium, United Kingdom, Canada, China, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates.

The measure enters into effect on August 14.

