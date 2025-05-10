Yandex metrika counter

US calls for de-escalation of India-Pakistan tensions
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

In a press release, the Department of State said Rubio reiterated that both parties must find ways to de-escalate the current situation and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation, News.Az reports.

He also offered U.S. assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts, according to the press release.


