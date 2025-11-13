US calls for international action to cut weapons supply to Sudan paramilitaries

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called for international action to cut off the supply of weapons to Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who are accused of mass killings in el-Fasher, News.az reports citing BBC.

At the end of a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Canada, Rubio said the RSF had committed systematic atrocities, including murder, rape and sexual violence against civilians.

Sudan's army accuses the United Arab Emirates of propping up the RSF with weapons and mercenaries sent via African nations. The UAE has repeatedly denied these allegations.

The RSF has been fighting the Sudanese army since April 2023, when a power struggle between their leaders erupted into all-out civil war.

It is not clear how much impact Rubio's call will have. A previous US proposal for a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan has already been violated by the RSF, even though they agreed to it last week.

El-Fasher was captured last month by the RSF after an 18-month siege, meaning they now control all of the cities in the vast western Darfur region.

A fraction of the population has managed to flee the city, where massacres are said to have take taken place. Piles of bodies on the ground and blood-stained earth are visible from space in satellite imagery.

Non-Arab groups in the wider Darfur region are being systematically targeted by the RSF in what amounts to genocide, according to the US and humanitarian groups.

At the talks near Niagara Falls on Monday, America's top diplomat said women and children had been targeted in acts of the most horrific kind by the RSF in el-Fasher.

Rubio told reporters: "They're committing acts of sexual violence and atrocities, just horrifying atrocities, against women, children, innocent civilians of the most horrific kind. And it needs to end immediately.

"And we're going to do everything we can to bring it to an end, and we've encouraged partner nations to join us in this fight."

The secretary of state rejected the paramilitary group's attempt to blame the killings on rogue elements, saying this was false and the attacks were systematic.

Asked by the BBC about his assessment of the likely scale of atrocities, he said the US feared that thousands of people who had been expected to flee el-Fasher were either dead or too malnourished to move.

He said the RSF, lacking its own arms manufacturing facilities, relied on outside support, and called for countries supplying weapons to stop.

The joint G7 statement also condemned surging violence in Sudan, saying the conflict between the army and the RSF had triggered "the world's largest humanitarian crisis".

To date, more than 150,000 people have been killed and about 12 million have had no choice but to flee their homes.

The flow of weapons into the country during this two-year-long civil war has been analysed by various experts.

Amnesty International says it has found evidence of weapons manufactured in Serbia, China, Turkey and UAE being used in Sudan.

The smuggling route is often via the UAE, through to Chad, then into Darfur - according to a leaked report by UN experts.

The UAE in particular is accused of providing arms and support to the RSF, who in turn are accused of using the UAE as a marketplace for illicit gold sales.

All parties deny these allegations.

A fortnight ago, the UK government came under fire from its own lawmakers following allegations that British-made weapons were ending up in the hands of the RSF, who were using them to commit atrocities.

In response to one MP's demand to "end all arms shipments to the UAE until it is proved that the UAE is not arming the RAF", Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said at the time: "The UK has extremely strong controls on arms exports, including to prevent any diversion. We will continue to take that immensely seriously."

