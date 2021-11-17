U.S. calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to engage constructively to resolve border demarcation

The United States urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to take immediate concrete steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Blinken said the US was deeply concerned about reports of intensive fighting yesterday between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Secretary of State also called on the sides to engage directly and constructively to resolve all outstanding issues, including border demarcation.

