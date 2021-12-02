US calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to resolve issue of border delimitation and demarcation

The United States calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve the topical issue of delimitation and demarcation of borders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council on Thursday.

US welcomes the achievement of peace in the South Caucasus, said Blinken, stressed that a number of humanitarian issues remain unresolved.

“This is primarily an issue of delimitation and demarcation of borders,” Blinken added. “I hope that progress on these issues can be achieved through joint work, as well as in cooperation with Russia.”

Blinken also noted that the US calls for the restoration of transportation routes for the further development of the regional countries.

News.Az