Yandex metrika counter

US calls on parties to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to maintain ceasefire

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
US calls on parties to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to maintain ceasefire

The US calls on the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to implement their commitments to a ceasefire as agreed and cease targeting civilian areas, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted.

“We deplore the loss of human life and remain committed to a peaceful settlement,” he wrote.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      