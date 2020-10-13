US calls on parties to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to maintain ceasefire
- 13 Oct 2020 16:25
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153252
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/us-calls-on-parties-to-nagorno-karabakh-conflict-to-maintain-ceasefire Copied
The US calls on the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to implement their commitments to a ceasefire as agreed and cease targeting civilian areas, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted.
“We deplore the loss of human life and remain committed to a peaceful settlement,” he wrote.