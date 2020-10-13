US calls on parties to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to maintain ceasefire

US calls on parties to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to maintain ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US calls on the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to implement their commitments to a ceasefire as agreed and cease targeting civilian areas, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted.

“We deplore the loss of human life and remain committed to a peaceful settlement,” he wrote.

News.Az