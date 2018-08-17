US cannot see who its true friend is: Turkish FM

US cannot see who its true friend is: Turkish FM

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday reiterated his criticism of U.S.'s current political stance against Turkey.

"The U.S. does not know, it cannot see who its true friend is,” Cavusoglu told reporters during his closing speech at the 10th Ambassadors' Conference in the capital Ankara, Anadolu Agency reports.

"We will never be happy with having issues with the U.S. We can easily solve problems with the U.S. but not with its current mindset," he said.

Cavusoglu’s remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump said Turkey "has not proven to be a good friend" during a Cabinet meeting Thursday.

"Turkey has not done any wrong to the U.S., not even once. When anyone faces any charges, regardless of the person’s citizenship, that person will have to go through the judicial process," he said.

"We are not making a cowboy film. We are two great countries that need have good relations but we will learn to respect each other," Cavusoglu added.

On Aug. 1 relations between Ankara and Washington nosedived when the U.S. imposed sanctions on two Turkish Cabinet ministers after Turkey refused to release an American pastor who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey.

Last week, Trump ramped up his attack on Ankara by doubling tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

In response, Turkey raised tariffs on several U.S.-made goods, including alcohol and tobacco products and vehicles.

Cavusoglu also said that he will attend the informal meeting of EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs, also known as Gymnich, on Aug. 30 in Vienna.

He added Turkey wants to develop relations with the EU, and that the country is "a part of the family".

