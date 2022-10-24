Yandex metrika counter

U.S. charges two Chinese defendants with trying to obstruct telecom prosecution

  • World
  • Share
U.S. charges two Chinese defendants with trying to obstruct telecom prosecution

U.S. prosecutors have charged two Chinese defendants with trying to obstruct the prosecution of a Chinese global telecommunications company, according to a filing in Brooklyn federal court, News.az reports.

The defendants Guochun He and Zheng Wang were charged in a criminal complaint dated Oct. 20 and made public on Monday. The telecommunications company is a defendant in an ongoing prosecution, where the U.S. Department of Justice announced a superseding indictment in February 2020.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      