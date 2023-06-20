US-China relations are on 'right trail' after Blinken's trip: Biden

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between the US and China are on the "right trail" after Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Beijing, President Joe Biden said on Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

During a visit to the state of California to announce millions of dollars in funding toward climate resilience efforts, Biden answered reporters’ questions, saying Blinken made progress in his two-day trip, which concluded on Monday.

"I think we're on the trail to making sure that we're going to be able to do both -- have a safer world because America’s engaging in a way that it hasn’t in the past…as well as making sure that we have an economy that benefits everyone," he said.

Endorsing Blinken’s efforts, Biden said he did a good job.

The US and China agreed to stabilize their relations and keep communication channels open to avoid an all-out conflict between the two nations.

Blinken is the highest-ranking US official to visit the Chinese capital in five years. In his visit, he met with President Xi Jinping and other senior officials.

Relations between the US and China deteriorated during the Trump administration over a trade war and have since remained tense due to Beijing’s assertive claims over Taiwan and an alleged Chinese spy balloon over the US.

News.Az