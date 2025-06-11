US-China trade talks yield framework pending Trump, Xi's approval

Top officials from the US and China have been meeting in London. Photo: Getty Images

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States and China have reached an agreement in principle on a framework aimed at easing ongoing trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the deal should result in restrictions on rare earth minerals and magnets being resolved, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Both sides said they would now take the plan to their countries' president - Donald Trump and Xi Jinping - for approval.

The announcement came after two days of negotiations in London between top officials from Beijing and Washington.

Chinese exports of rare earth minerals, which are crucial for modern technology, were high on the agenda of the meetings.

Last month, Washington and Beijing agreed a temporary truce over trade tariffs but each country has since accused the other of breaching the deal.

The US has said China has been slow to release exports of rare earth metals and magnets which are essential for manufacturing everything from smartphones to electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, Washington has restricted China's access to US goods such as semiconductors and other related technologies linked to artificial intelligence (AI).

"We have reached a framework to implement the Geneva consensus," Lutnick told reporters.

"Once the presidents approve it, we will then seek to implement it," he added.

The new round of negotiations followed a phone call between Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping last week which the US President described as a "very good talk".

"The two sides have, in principle, reached a framework for implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state during the phone call on June 5th and the consensus reached at the Geneva meeting," China's Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang said.

When Trump announced sweeping tariffs on imports from a number of countries earlier this year, China was the hardest hit. Beijing responded with its own higher rates on US imports, and this triggered tit-for-tat increases that peaked at 145%.

In May, talks held in Switzerland led to a temporary truce that Trump called a "total reset".



It brought US tariffs on Chinese products down to 30%, while Beijing slashed levies on US imports to 10% and promised to lift barriers on critical mineral exports. It gave both sides a 90-day deadline to try to reach a trade deal.

News.Az