US, Chinese leaders speak over phone

US President Joe Biden held a phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, News.Az reports citing the White House.

During the phone conversation, Biden stressed his support for a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, the White House said in a statement.

The White House said that Biden did not contact Xi Jinping with inquiries about the situation around Ukraine.

“The president didn't really make specific requests to China. He was setting out his assessment of the situation. We think China will make its own decisions,” it added.

