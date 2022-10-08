US commends establishment of EU monitoring mission in S. Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States commends the establishment of the EU monitoring mission in the South Caucasus, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel said at the briefing, News.Az reports.

According to him, this mission is aimed at building confidence between the parties and will continue to contribute to the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"We are encouraged by the meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia and welcome the efforts of the President of France and the head of the European Council to give impetus to the comprehensive peace process. In particular, we welcome the progress on the issue of the EU monitoring mission in the region," Patel added.

