US committed to peace negotiations between Azerbaijan, Armenia: State Department

The United States remains committed to peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing, News.Az reports.

He noted that the US encouraged both leaders to meet in whatever format is most useful to them.

“We believe direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and to reaching a lasting peace. It’s why Secretary Blinken brought together his foreign minister counterparts from Azerbaijan and Amenia in New York City in September,” Price added.

News.Az