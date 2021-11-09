US committed to promoting secure, peaceful future for South Caucasus: State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States remains committed to promoting a secure, stable, prosperous, and peaceful future for the South Caucasus region, the State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“This week, the United States and the international community recognize the one-year anniversary of the ceasefire declaration that ended 44 days of intense fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the South Caucasus,” the spokesperson said.

Price said the US extends deepest condolences to the families of those killed and injured during the hostilities last year.

“We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue and intensify their engagement including under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to find comprehensive solutions to all outstanding issues related to or resulting from the conflict,” the spokesperson added.

News.Az