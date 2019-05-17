US companies highly assess reforms in Azerbaijan - ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US always supports Azerbaijan in all directions, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission between Azerbaijan and the US in Baku on May 17, Trend reports.

The ambassador said that since he arrived in Baku in March, he held many fruitful negotiations.

He noted that the two countries can bring their bilateral relations to a new level.

He congratulated Azerbaijan on the success achieved in the energy sector, adding that one cannot but agree that this sector is highly developed in the country.

He mentioned the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), noting that this project is important not only for Azerbaijan, but also for Europe.

The ambassador also noted the importance of such large-scale projects as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) and the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The ambassador added that US companies highly assess the tax and customs reforms being carried out in the country.

He said that Azerbaijan is also taking important steps in preserving intellectual property.

