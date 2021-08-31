Yandex metrika counter

US completes Afghanistan withdrawal as final flight leaves Kabul

The final United States military flight has left the Afghan capital, a top US military general announced on Monday, officially ending the country’s 20-year war in Afghanistan, Al Jazeera reports.

General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said the US evacuated 79,000 people, including 6,000 American citizens, from Kabul since August 14.

