US conducts test launch of Minuteman III ballistic missile - VIDEO

The United States conducted an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the space force base said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The range of the LGM-30 Minuteman III ICBM is approximately 13,000 kilometers (8,000 miles). pic.twitter.com/Kdod4E7ezH — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 4, 2024

“An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday, June 4, at 12:56 a.m. PT. The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command,” said the statement.It was the first of the two Minuteman III ICBM launches scheduled for this week. The other one is due on June 6.The US Department of Defense planned to deploy the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile to replace the Minuteman III ICBM.This stage should become one of the central elements of upgrading the national nuclear forces. According to Pentagon estimates, the missile will go operational no earlier than 2031.

