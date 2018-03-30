US Congress discussions on financing Samtskhe-Javakheti: New sprouts of Armenian separatism in South Caucasus?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Expressing clear support for the irrepressible separatist appetites of Armenia, pro-Armenian forces in the US Congress have recently become more active.

A few days after the US "visit" of the leader of Karabakh separatists Bako Sahakyan and meetings held there with Armenian lobbyists in the congress, 37 congressmen called on their partners to help Armenia in the amount of $ 60 million and send another $ 10 million to the puppet regime "to carry out demining and install cameras to register violations of the ceasefire".

In particular, during the hearings of the US Congress Committee on Foreign Affairs, Congressman Brad Sherman called on the USAID chief to assist the separatists.

“You know that Armenia, which is blockaded by Turkey and Azerbaijan, deserves our support. You are aware that Nagorno Karabakh, now the Republic of Artsakh, is a neighbor to a militaristic force, and that the southern region of Georgia, which is called Samtskhe–Javakheti, is a region which also deserves most of our support. I believe many of my colleagues have addressed a letter on this occasion”, Sherman said (quoted by "Armenpress").

Sherman's unexpected statement about American support for Samtskhe-Javakheti has puzzled even the Armenians of this region, for it is quite obvious that the congressman had in mind exactly them. This is suggested by the interview given by Arnold Stepanyan, the head of the Multinational Georgia Initiative, to the Armenian edition of 1in.am.

Answering the question of the journalist, Stepanyan said that there was no precedent "that the US or another country friendly with Georgia would show a selective approach and decide to help one or another region of Georgia".

"Assistance is rendered to Georgia, and this decision is coordinated and discussed with the Georgian authorities. I do not think that the Congress will decide to help one of the regions of Georgia. It is natural that the assistance will be rather general - it will be sent to Georgia as a whole, and after that, some assistance may be provided specifically to Samtskhe-Javakheti. I can say that until now a separate part of the assistance received from both the US and other allies of Georgia has always been sent to Samtskhe-Javakheti," he said.

To the question of whether this appeal is addressed specifically to Georgia, or this region is chosen specifically because of the Armenians, Stepanyan also answers with extreme caution:

"Armenians in Samtskhe-Javakheti constitute 45%. In addition to Ninotsminda and Akhalkalaki there are four more districts. That is, as a whole there are six districts, in two of which Armenians constitute a majority, in Akhaltsikh - about half, and in all others - a minority. If we are talking about Samtskhe-Javakheti, there are not only these two districts, there are six districts. That is, it would be wrong to speak only of Armenians, it is unnecessary to base on the ethnic principle. I do not remember such an example that a democratic country finances on the basis of ethnic principle. Specifically, I already mentioned this area - there are not only Armenians there. If a decision is made to allocate aid to Georgia, and a concrete proposal will be made to which area, it will not be done on ethnic principles. I repeat again – making an appeal does not mean making a decision. That is, the main thing here is the decision. Yes, congressmen can appeal, they have the right to do this, but this is just a message, an initiative, a call. "

And then the journalist asks the respondent more than a "transparent" question: "Don’t you see a dangerous tendency in considering Artsakh and Samtskhe-Javakheti in the same plane? It turns out that we have some claims in relation to Georgian territory - if the Armenians of Artsakh and the Armenians there are treated in the same plane," to which he responds:

"I'm not familiar with this approach. But I can say that drawing parallels between Artsakh and Samtskhe-Javakheti is not understandable - these are different geopolitical realities, and they do not need to be identified. This is unclear, and I believe that this is not the official position of the United States. The reality is that Artsakh is now considered to be a zone of conflict, an unresolved conflict, and Samtskhe-Javakheti is not even close to such a reality. And I do not understand this part, I do not understand why this call is made in this form. I repeat again - this is just an appeal, not a decision of the Congress. It would be much more interesting to discuss the decision, and not the call, if, of course, this decision is made."

But whatever Stepanian said, the statement was sounded in the Congress, most likely, becoming the result of painstaking and long-lasting efforts by the Armenians, aimed at expanding the "coverage" of American financial assistance to Armenians - from Armenia and the occupied territories of Azerbaijan to the historical Georgian region. And the organization of American financial assistance is a stone’s throw to serious claims for Samtskhe-Javakheti, especially since history knows examples of permanent Armenian encroachments on this territory.

Samtskhe-Javakheti is one of the largest and geopolitically significant regions of Georgia. The region bordering Turkey and Armenia is territorially divided into six municipalities, Armenians make a majority only in two of them - Ninotsminda and Akhalkalaki.

The first settlements of Armenians in Samtskhe-Javakheti date back to the 19th century. After a certain time, gradually carrying out armenization on these lands, the Armenians began to prove that they had belonged to them from time immemorial, and already in December 1918 Armenia started a war with Georgia for allegedly ‘disputed’ territories.

1news.az asked Rizvan Huseynov, the director of the Center for Caucasus History, Senior Researcher of the Institute of Law and Human Rights of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, to comment on this issue:

"We must start by saying that the situation faced by both Azerbaijan and Georgia dates back to the beginning of the 19th century, when the mass settlement of Armenians from Turkey, Iran and the Middle East began, primarily in the territories bordering the Ottoman Empire and Kajar Iran. Tsarist Russia linked it to the strengthening of its borders, because in its eyes the Azerbaijani and Georgian peoples were considered "unreliable". Therefore, almost the whole border of Georgia, present-day Armenia, down to our Lowland Karabakh were settled by Armenians. This is one of the first reasons for such a massive influx of Armenians.

At the second stage, Armenian migrants began to be promoted at work, they began to appear in large settlements, cities, to take on administrative and law enforcement functions, in addition, trade was concentrated in the hands of Armenian merchants. All this led to the creation of Armenian nationalist, terrorist organizations in the territories of Georgia and Azerbaijan in the late 19th century.

This is the point of reference when these organizations, sponsored by their businessmen, inspired by their Armenian church and supported from the West, developed their activities in all their might. Here I consider it important to note the two main Armenian parties - Gnchak, created in the West and working against the interests of Russia, in particular in the Caucasus, and the pro-Russian Dashnaktsutyun, which operated on the territory of Ottoman Turkey for the interests of tsarist Russia. But gradually the Dashnaks took upon themselves the function of creating an "Armenian state" in the territory of the Caucasus.

During the Soviet period, the Armenian autonomy formed- the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region appeared on the territory of Azerbaijan, moreover, Zangezur was cut off from Azerbaijan and handed over to Armenia. The same processes were also taking place in Javakheti. In fact, the territories from the Black Sea to Karabakh, along the Araz River, were densely populated by Armenians.

As for Javakheti, we know that Armenians are constantly raising the problem there, saying that they need autonomy, that is, the "recipe" is the same one that was applied in Karabakh in due time.

It is also clear what forces are behind them - that is, Armenians have always been the conductors of various foreign policy trends. Let's see what happens today. The former Armenian citizen, former Armenian

Ambassador to this country Armen Sargsyan, who devoted his entire conscious life to work in the West, was elected the President of Armenia.

This indicates very serious changes in our region - that the Armenians decided to bet on their western wing, believing that the pro-Russian resource has already been exhausted. Today we see aggravation of relations between Russia and Armenia, which indicates that at this stage of modern history, the paths of Russia and Armenia diverge. And here, apparently, will be the same scenario as in the Ottoman Empire, when the vast majority of Turkish diplomats, merchants were ethnic Armenians, that is, in fact they controlled both the foreign policy of the state and the economy. And is it not the same thing happening today in Russia, where everyone knows who controls foreign policy, business, television, and the media, which can turn into big problems for Russia.

Apparently, now, having felt some signals or having received some orders from the West, they are demonstrating what Azerbaijan has been explaining for more than 20 years, including to the Russian side.

Getting back to Georgia, the situation there is much more complicated - there is a clash of interests of various powers. And, I assure you, if it was not for Turkey's factor, it would be much more difficult for Georgians to cope with the situation in Javakheti.

From this point of view, I think that Georgians can and should take advantage of the experience of Azerbaijan - the fight against the sprouts of separatism. Because if the moment is missed, the processes become irreversible.

- Do you think there is a real threat of territorial claims of Armenians to Georgia in the light of the latest statement of US Congressman Brad Sherman?

- Let's remember the late 80's and early 90's, when the same American Congress called for help to Karabakh Armenians. Everyone knows what this led to in the end. And now I think that that tensions in Turkish-American relations play a role in the fact that Samtskhe-Javakheti was mentioned for the first time.

That is, it is not only the order of the Armenian diaspora, but there is a definite need for separatist manifestations, including in American foreign policy.

It is necessary to take into account the fact that Turkey's recent victorious advancements in the Middle East have already aroused fears in the United States, which are losing their influence in the Middle East.

And it is quite logical that the US is trying to create problems for Turkey from the rear in the face of Armenians, who are always "in the right place at the right time".

That is, yes, there is a clash of two interests, but the priority is that the West wants to "crack" the region and reformat it to their own interests. That is, the United States and the United Kingdom are both now trying hard to bite into the Caucasus region, and to strengthen their positions in the Caucasus regions bordering Turkey.

- How can this threat be neutralized in your opinion?

- Difficult question. Russia's serious influence in Samtskhe-Javakheti is not a secret, but this influence was regulated through the territory of Armenia. And given that now, as we have already noted, Armenia is moving in a different direction, we will see how Russia will understand this problem. I think that its solution is possible through Russia’s cooperation with Turkey.

News.Az

News.Az