US Congressman: Azerbaijan is an ethnically multicultural country

The US Congressman from Illinois, member of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus Randy Hultgren has described Azerbaijan as an ethnically multicultural country as he made a statement on the 99th anniversary of the country's Republic Day.

In his statement, the Congressman said that on May 28, 1918 Azerbaijan established the first democratic parliamentary republic in the Muslim world.

Congressman Hultgren said the US has enhanced and strengthened its relations with Azerbaijan over the past 25 years.

He emphasized the fact that despite being a Muslim country, Azerbaijan is home to the Christian, Jewish and other religious communities.

The US Congressman hailed Azerbaijan's leading role in energy markets in the Caspian region.

Hultgren also applauded Azerbaijan's taking joint efforts with the US to fight terrorism.

