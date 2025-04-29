US congressman moves to impeach President Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Congressman Shri Thanedar, a Democrat representing Michigan, has initiated proceedings to impeach President Donald Trump.

In a video address, Thanedar accused Trump of violating the U.S. Constitution and attempting to consolidate power unlawfully, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"In this country, we have presidents, not kings. That’s not just misconduct. It’s impeachable misconduct. This is not about partisanship. It’s about protecting our democracy and ensuring that no one, not even a president, is above the law. If we let this stand, we are saying the president is above the law. That the United States Constitution is optional," the congressman pointed out, urging his colleagues to support him.

All in all, the lawmaker put forward seven accusations against Trump: according to him, the US president abuses his executive powers, stands in the way of justice, threatens military invasion into sovereign states, and infringes upon freedom of speech by countering his critics and the media. In addition, Thanedar accused Trump of tyranny and corruption and of setting up illegal agencies, such as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), thus "unlawfully empowering Elon Musk to unilaterally violate the Constitution." Earlier, Congressman Al Green (a Democrat representing Texas) announced plans to impeach Trump. The Republican Party, one of the two major parties in the US, now holds a majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Since the party supports Donald Trump, impeaching the current president is nearly impossible. Trump is the first US president against whom the impeachment process was initiated twice during his first term, in 2019 and 2021. Both times, the procedure was dismissed in the Senate.

News.Az