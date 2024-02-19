US Congressman Paul Gosar congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Congressman Paul A. Gosar congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to you on your reelection as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani people have overwhelmingly and resoundingly delivered to you yet another mandate to lead the government. The people have placed their trust in you and have rewarded you for being a decisive and strong leader who puts Azerbaijan first,” the US congressman said in his congratulatory message.

“I also trust that you will continue the good work that you have been doing for Azerbaijan and in developing the relationship with the United States. Every country deserves a strong and competent leader who puts the interests of the people first and who is dedicated to peace and prosperity both at home and abroad,” he stressed.

“As you begin your new term, I hope our two nations will strengthen our economic and security cooperation. The bilateral relationship between our two countries is mutually beneficial and should continue to grow and strengthen.

Once again, congratulations to you on your reelection. May God bless you and all Azerbaijanis, and may your new term see peace, prosperity and great success,” Congressman Gosar added.

