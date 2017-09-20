US congressmen visit Karabakh separatists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-chair of the Committee on Armenian Issues in the US Congress Frank Pallone and member of the Foreign Relations Committee Tulsi Gabbard have visited the occupied Nagorno Karabakh, reports Oxu.Az with reference to "News Armenia".

According to the information, Pallone and Gabbard visited cultural and religious centers in Shusha and Stepanakert (Khankandi), and also spoke in the so-called 'parliament' of the occupation regime.

Previously the occupied territories of Azerbaijan were visited by Congressman David Valadao.

