Yandex metrika counter

US considers peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan ‘priority’

  • Politics
  • Share
US considers peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan ‘priority’

The conclusion of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan is a priority for Washington, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“A top priority, obviously, for the United States, and I believe also for Azerbaijan, is concluding a peace agreement with Armenia,” the diplomat noted.

The ambassador stressed that there has been some progress and opportunity in this regard over the past few months.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      