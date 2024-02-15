US considers peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan ‘priority’
The conclusion of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan is a priority for Washington, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports.
“A top priority, obviously, for the United States, and I believe also for Azerbaijan, is concluding a peace agreement with Armenia,” the diplomat noted.
The ambassador stressed that there has been some progress and opportunity in this regard over the past few months.