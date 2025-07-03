US continues to provide military aid to Ukraine — Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Washington continues to provide military aid to Kiev, but does so on the assumption that the US itself needs these weapons, President Donald Trump said, News.az reports citing BBC.

"We're giving weapons, but we've given so many. We are giving weapons, and we're working with them to try to help them. We don't mind emptying out our own country, giving them weapons. We have to make sure that we have enough for ourselves," the US leader told told reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington.

