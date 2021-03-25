U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 30 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 30 million on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Xinhua reports.

U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 30,001,245, with a total of 545,053 deaths, as of 6:27 p.m. local time (2227 GMT), according to the CSSE tally.

California topped the state-level caseload list, with 3,647,735 cases. Texas confirmed the second most cases of 2,765,635, followed by Florida with 2,021,656 cases, New York with 1,814,662 cases, and Illinois with more than 1.2 million cases.

Other states with over 800,000 cases include Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, New Jersey, Arizona and Tennessee, the CSSE data showed.

News.Az