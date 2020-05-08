US coronavirus death toll surpasses 75,000: study

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll in the US from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 75,000 mark, according to data Thursday compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The university in the state of Maryland counted 75,423 deaths and 1,245,622 cases.

The US continues to lead worldwide cases and deaths from the virus. UK registered 30,689 deaths, followed by Italy with 29,958.

Nearly 190,000 patients have recovered in the US, according to the data.

New York is the worst-hit state with 26,130 deaths and more than 327,000 cases, followed by New Jersey with 8,801 deaths and an excess of 133,000 cases.

The bulk of deaths came days after President Donald Trump said the US could see up to 100,000 coronavirus fatalities.

"I used to say 65,000, and now I’m saying 80 or 90 and it goes up and it goes up rapidly," Trump said Sunday.

