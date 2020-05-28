US coronavirus death toll tops 100,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll in the US from the novel coronavirus surpassed the 100,000 mark Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The Maryland-based university counted 100,047 deaths and 1,695,776 cases.

The US continues to lead in cases and deaths worldwide from the virus.

The UK has the second-highest number of fatalities at 37,542, followed by Italy with 33,072.

Nearly 385,000 patients have recovered in the US, according to the data.

New York remains the worst-hit state with 29,370 deaths and nearly 365,000 cases, followed by New Jersey with nearly 11,500 deaths and an excess of 156,000 cases.

There are more than 5.6 million confirmed infections globally with more than 353,000 deaths, while an excess of 2.3 million patients have recovered.

