U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 4,000

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 4,000 people across the US, with nearly 200,000 infected, DW reported.

On Sunday, The Trump administration also extended social distancing through April 30 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, shifting his stance on re-opening the country for business by the Easter holiday on April 12.

The U.S. has become the country with the most confirmed coronavirus infections, followed by Italy, Spain and China after the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. It has since spread to 177 countries and regions.

There are 859,796 confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide and 42,341 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. A total of 178,301 people have recovered from the disease.

