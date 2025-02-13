Yandex metrika counter

US could slap 100% tariffs on imports from BRICS countries — Trump
US President Donald Trump said BRICS nations could face at least 100% tariffs, News.az reports citing Reuters.

He made the statement while fielding questions from reporters in the White House.

Trump earlier said he would impose 100% tariffs on imports from BRICS countries if they set up their own currency or give up the dollar. 


