US could slap 100% tariffs on imports from BRICS countries — Trump

US could slap 100% tariffs on imports from BRICS countries — Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump said BRICS nations could face at least 100% tariffs, News.az reports citing Reuters.

He made the statement while fielding questions from reporters in the White House.

Trump earlier said he would impose 100% tariffs on imports from BRICS countries if they set up their own currency or give up the dollar.

News.Az