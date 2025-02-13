US could slap 100% tariffs on imports from BRICS countries — Trump
- 14 Feb 2025 02:43
- 14 Feb 2025 06:10
- World
Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump said BRICS nations could face at least 100% tariffs, News.az reports citing Reuters.
He made the statement while fielding questions from reporters in the White House.
Trump earlier said he would impose 100% tariffs on imports from BRICS countries if they set up their own currency or give up the dollar.