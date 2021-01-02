U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass exceed 20 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 20 million on Friday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Xinhua reports.

U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 20,007,149, with a total of 346,408 deaths, as of 12:22 p.m. local time (1722 GMT), according to the CSSE tally.

California reported 2,297,336 cases, followed by Texas with 1,766,791 cases and Florida with 1,323,315 cases. The states of New York and Illinois both registered more than 960,000 cases.

Other states with over 520,000 cases include Ohio, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona, the CSSE data showed.

By far, the United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths, making up more than 23 percent of the global caseload.

U.S. COVID-19 cases reached 10 million on Nov. 9, and the number doubled in less than two months.

The United States repeatedly saw record numbers of cases, deaths as well as hospitalizations in the deadliest month of December in 2020.

With a toll of 3,750, U.S. daily COVID deaths shattered record for a second straight day on Wednesday, the deadliest day the country has ever witnessed since the start of the pandemic.

News.Az