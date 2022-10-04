U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian exceeds 100

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 105 people were killed in the U.S. states of Florida and North Carolina by Hurricane Ian, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

At least 54 persons died in Florida's Lee County alone, said the reports. Local authorities are being questioned about whether evacuation orders should have been issued earlier.

Last week, Ian made landfall in southwest Florida and devastated the state's shore and interior with storm surges, torrential rains, damaging winds, and life-threatening flooding.

