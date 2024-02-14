US defense chief released from hospital

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was released from the hospital Tuesday after undergoing non-surgical procedures for a bladder issue, said the Pentagon, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"He is recovering well and resumed his full functions and duties today at 5 p.m.," it said in a statement.

On the advice of his doctors at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Austin will recuperate and perform his duties remotely from home before returning to work at the Pentagon later this week, it added.

"He remained in good condition throughout and no longer needed critical care monitoring on the morning of Feb. 13," the statement said, adding the bladder issue was not related to his diagnosis for prostate cancer and will have no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis.

Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer late last year and had surgery on Dec. 22. However, complications arose, leading to his hospitalization due to severe pain on Jan. 1.

He stayed in intensive care for treatment until Jan. 15 and worked remotely from home until Jan. 29.

News.Az