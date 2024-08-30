US defense secretary reaffirms support for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday condemned Russia's recent attacks on civilian infrastructure earlier this week and reaffirmed the US unwavering support for Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Pentagon said in a statement.



During the meeting at Pentagon, Austin pledged continued US leadership in providing Ukraine with critical defense capabilities, according to the statement."It is never acceptable to target civilians, and Ukraine's resilience will help it prevail over Putin's aggression and atrocities," Austin was quoted as saying by the Pentagon.Umerov expressed gratitude for US leadership, noting that it has inspired other nations to support Ukraine during this critical time, said Pentagon.The meeting took place ahead of next week's Ukraine Defense Contact Group gathering at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, where nearly 50 allies and partners will discuss Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs, including enhanced air-defense systems.The US recently announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine, valued at up to $125 million.

