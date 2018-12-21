US defense secretary to retire by end of February

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis will be stepping down from his position by the end of February, President Donald Trump said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made," Trump said on Twitter.

The announcement comes a day after the president announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.

Mattis also served as the 11th commander of the United States Central Command under President Barack Obama.

"General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations," Trump added.

In his resignation letter, Mattis noted that his decision to resign came from the fact that his views did not “align” with those of the president.

Mattis noted that the most important part of the U.S.’s defense strategy is maintaining alliances with other nations, while Trump has been calling for increasing isolationism during his presidency as part of his “America First” agenda.

"We must do everything possible to advance an international order that is most conducive to our security, prosperity and values, and we are strengthened in this effort by the solidarity of our alliances," Mattis said.

"I very much appreciate this opportunity to serve the nation and our men and women in uniform," he added.

Trump has yet to name Mattis' replacement.

