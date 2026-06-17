US delays DeepSeek blacklist, adds 100+ firms to risk list

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The United States has delayed placing China’s AI startup DeepSeek, memory chip manufacturer CXMT, and over 100 other firms identified as national security concerns on a trade blacklist, as the Trump administration seeks to avoid further escalating tensions with Beijing, according to two people familiar with the matter.

DeepSeek, CXMT and other companies were approved by an interagency committee last year for addition to the Commerce Department's Entity List, which is being reported for the first time, News.Az reports, citing AsiaOne.

Reuters is also exclusively reporting the large number of companies awaiting publication on the list.

DeepSeek, whose low-cost AI model sent shockwaves through the technology world in January 2025, has supported China's military and intelligence operations, a senior US State Department official told Reuters last year, adding that the startup tried to use Southeast Asian shell companies to illegally access advanced US chips.

This year, Anthropic said it identified a campaign by DeepSeek and two other Chinese AI labs to illicitly extract capabilities from its Claude AI platform to improve their own models, and OpenAI warned lawmakers that DeepSeek also was targeting its models.

ChangXin Memory Technologies, China's top memory chipmaker, was designated as a Chinese military company by the Defence Department under the Biden administration.

The Commerce Department considered placing it on its Entity List more than a year ago, Reuters and others reported.

US companies cannot ship goods, software and technology to companies on the list without a license, which is likely to be denied.

DeepSeek and CXMT could not be reached for comment outside normal business hours.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, which oversees the list, did not directly respond to questions about why updates to the Entity List had not been published since last year, or comment on DeepSeek and CXMT.

The bureau uses "many policy and enforcement tools, including the Entity List ... on a daily basis to ensure we are combating bad actors," BIS said in a statement.

News.Az