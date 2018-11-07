US: Democrats win House, Republicans keep Senate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Democratic hopes for a "blue wave" fell short Tuesday as the party took control of the House of Representatives but lost critical ground in the Senate, Anadolu Agency reports.

Republicans increased their hold on the 100-member chamber, holding at least 51 seats in the Senate as both parties claimed legislative victories. Additional Senate races have yet to be called.

"Today is more than about Democrats and Republicans. It's about restoring the Constitution's checks and balances to the Trump administration," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in Washington while announcing her party's victory in the House.

U.S. President Donald Trump phoned Pelosi, who is expected to be the next speaker of the House, late Tuesday evening to extend his congratulations over the Democratic victory in the House, according to Drew Hammill, who is Pelosi's chief of staff.

Trump himself lauded the Republican electoral gains, saying on Twitter: "Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!"

News.Az

