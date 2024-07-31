US denies involvement in killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has denied Washington’s involvement in the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Blinken’s statement came hours after Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran, News.Az reports."This is something we were not aware of or involved in. It's very hard to speculate," the top US diplomat said in an interview with Channel News Asia during a visit to Singapore.Hamas said earlier on Wednesday that Haniyeh, the head of its political bureau, was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting his residence in the Iranian capital.The slain Palestinian leader had participated in the inauguration ceremony of Iran's new president on Tuesday, before he was assassinated.Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also confirmed the incident.There has been no announcement by Israel on the incident.

